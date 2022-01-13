Creative Planning Boosts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.12% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $72,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $169.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

