Creative Planning Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673,392 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $351,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average is $55.03. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

