Creative Planning Has $118.47 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 330,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $118,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,006 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,460 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,450,000 after acquiring an additional 629,228 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after acquiring an additional 623,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $388.72 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.73 and its 200-day moving average is $377.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

