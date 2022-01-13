Creative Planning Has $628.34 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,755,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,174 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 1.1% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Creative Planning owned 10.09% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $628,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 566.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,408,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,653,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,299,000 after acquiring an additional 810,302 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3,607,450.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 721,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,959,000 after acquiring an additional 721,490 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,367,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 541,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after buying an additional 204,794 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $50.32 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $53.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25.

