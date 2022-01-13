Credits (CS) Price Reaches $0.0250 on Major Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $5.58 million and $306,836.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.