Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $33.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 3.33.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

