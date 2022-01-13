Critical Review: Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) & GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) and GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Iota Communications and GreenSky’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A GreenSky 8.24% -31.34% 2.97%

This table compares Iota Communications and GreenSky’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iota Communications $2.31 million 0.14 -$56.78 million N/A N/A GreenSky $525.65 million 4.07 $9.97 million $0.57 20.39

GreenSky has higher revenue and earnings than Iota Communications.

Risk and Volatility

Iota Communications has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenSky has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Iota Communications and GreenSky, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A GreenSky 0 2 0 0 2.00

GreenSky has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.55%. Given GreenSky’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GreenSky is more favorable than Iota Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Iota Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of GreenSky shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.6% of GreenSky shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GreenSky beats Iota Communications on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iota Communications

Iota Communications, Inc. is a wireless carrier network system and applications platform dedicated to the Internet of things. It operates through the following segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions (ICS) and Iota Communications. The Iota Networks segment focuses on the first two stages of the IoT value chain, providing comprehensive solutions for connecting and collecting data for the customers in the company’s focused discipline. The ICS segment focuses on the commercialization of such technologies with applications based on data analytics and operations optimization within the IoT value chain. The Iota Communications segment operates activities related to running the company. Iota Communications was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Hope, PA.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc. is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

