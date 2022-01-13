Crown (NYSE:CCK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Crown (NYSE:CCK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $118.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Crown Holdings has been witnessing strong demand across all product lines and geographies. It has efficiently managed to convert this into strong earnings. The company expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $7.50 to $7.55 in 2021. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year growth of 25%. Inflated raw material and freight costs, and supply chain issues will impact results this year. High debt and uncertainties related to the pandemic remain concerns. The company will however gain from the increasing global beverage can demand as consumers are preferring cans over other packaging formats. It plans to capitalize on this trend, through investing in capacity additions, building new plants in existing markets and strategic acquisitions. Focus on pricing, cost control and capital allocation will also drive growth for the company.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCK. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

CCK stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,901. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.25 and its 200-day moving average is $105.80. Crown has a 12 month low of $85.65 and a 12 month high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crown will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,630,000. Standard Investments LLC grew its stake in Crown by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,563 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,984,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Crown by 775.8% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,006,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,479,000 after purchasing an additional 891,964 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

