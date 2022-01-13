Crypterium (CRPT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.58 Million

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $12.12 million and $7.58 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00057960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium is a coin. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,551,488 coins and its circulating supply is 81,553,937 coins. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com . The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

