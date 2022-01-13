CryptoSoul Price Hits $0.0021 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 26.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 183% against the US dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $672,294.01 and $673.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00210003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00044763 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.97 or 0.00460826 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00076043 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011683 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000523 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

