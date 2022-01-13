Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on CUE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,991. The company has a market capitalization of $329.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.45. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 99,470 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 464,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 655,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 24,821 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

