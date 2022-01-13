CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CURO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of CURO Group stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $665.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.73.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.14 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CURO Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.26%.

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $43,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,093,104 shares of company stock valued at $19,728,035. 52.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CURO Group by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

