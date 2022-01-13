Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $107.40

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 107.40 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 107.40 ($1.46), with a volume of 275067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.40 ($1.43).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 100.69. The company has a market cap of £473.47 million and a P/E ratio of 117.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. Custodian REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.89%.

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than Â£10 million at acquisition.

