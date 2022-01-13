cVault.finance (CORE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $66,800.00

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $7,413.56 or 0.16936716 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $74.14 million and approximately $66,800.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00059830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

