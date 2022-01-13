CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Up to $90.98

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $90.98, but opened at $94.09. CVR Partners shares last traded at $95.58, with a volume of 3,232 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.64. The stock has a market cap of $981.60 million, a PE ratio of 2,274.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $6.70. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $144.72 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $2.93 per share. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $11.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.75%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is presently 29,300.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,267,000 after purchasing an additional 93,690 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in CVR Partners by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

