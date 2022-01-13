Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CYCN. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CYCN opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.73% and a negative net margin of 1,696.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 98.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 321,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 154.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 390,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 236,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,142,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

