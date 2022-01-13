D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 187 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.27. 238,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,673,395. The firm has a market cap of $237.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $138.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.