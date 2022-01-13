D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys 335 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.65.

EMR traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.84. The stock had a trading volume of 34,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,983. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $78.33 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

