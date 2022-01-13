D Orazio & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,708 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in McDonald’s by 164.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 15.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after buying an additional 544,711 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in McDonald’s by 24.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $633,065,000 after buying an additional 533,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.83.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $2.48 on Thursday, reaching $263.40. The company had a trading volume of 45,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,850. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.51. The company has a market cap of $196.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.