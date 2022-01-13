D Orazio & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after buying an additional 454,618 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,146,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,605,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.29. The company had a trading volume of 155,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.36 and a 200 day moving average of $125.87. The company has a market cap of $232.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.