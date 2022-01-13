D Orazio & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 237.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.23. The stock had a trading volume of 226,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,572,772. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.96. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.