D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 12,020 Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,020 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil accounts for about 0.2% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 38.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter worth about $130,000.

NYSEARCA UCO traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.52. 6,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,549. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.12. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $101.72.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

