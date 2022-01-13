Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DAI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($115.91) target price on Daimler in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €90.88 ($103.27).

Shares of DAI opened at €73.42 ($83.43) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €80.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Daimler has a 1 year low of €55.44 ($63.00) and a 1 year high of €91.63 ($104.13).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

