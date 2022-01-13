Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40,950 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $60,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 26,123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $306.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

In related news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.07.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

