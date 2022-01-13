Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.07.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $10.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $296.20. 75,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,442. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $211.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

