Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DANOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Danone has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

