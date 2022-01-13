Dash (DASH) Price Up 14.4% Over Last Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.50 billion and $233.61 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $142.33 or 0.00333202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00017852 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008266 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003025 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00017903 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,527,273 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

