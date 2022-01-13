DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Hits $4.05 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $4.05 million and $971.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000418 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003362 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00016232 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010666 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,621,526 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

