DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $441,302.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001049 BTC on exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $8.64 million and approximately $441,302.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00061499 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00075076 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,311.76 or 0.07632945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,232.11 or 0.99641241 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00067999 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,981,063 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

