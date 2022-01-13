Degenerator (MEME) Reaches Market Cap of $913,535.72

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.38 or 0.00326369 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00015123 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008202 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003189 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00018001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars.

