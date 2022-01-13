Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,498.41% and a negative return on equity of 158.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gerard J. Michel purchased 23,200 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $199,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

