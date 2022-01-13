Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 87.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DHER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €156.50 ($177.84).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

ETR DHER opened at €85.50 ($97.16) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €86.92 ($98.77) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($165.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €105.41 and a 200-day moving average price of €114.41.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.