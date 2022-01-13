Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €151.00 by UBS Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €151.00 ($171.59) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 76.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €139.00 ($157.95) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €156.50 ($177.84).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

DHER stock opened at €85.50 ($97.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €105.41 and a 200-day moving average of €114.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €86.92 ($98.77) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($165.23).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.