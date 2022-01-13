Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Price Target Cut to €153.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from €160.00 ($181.82) to €153.00 ($173.86) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €139.00 ($157.95) to €135.00 ($153.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €150.00 ($170.45) to €140.00 ($159.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

Delivery Hero stock opened at $100.09 on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $92.22 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.19 and a 200-day moving average of $133.92.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

