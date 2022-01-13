Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded at Susquehanna Bancshares

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

NYSE DAL opened at $40.61 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of -312.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

