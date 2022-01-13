DerivaDAO (DDX) Achieves Market Cap of $93.64 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $93.64 million and $920,782.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $3.59 or 0.00008183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00061583 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00077713 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.56 or 0.07669685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,720.96 or 0.99693742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00068981 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

