Deutsche Bank AG Buys 217,485 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 164.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,485 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after acquiring an additional 676,754 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

QFIN stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.29. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. Equities research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA increased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

