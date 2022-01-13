Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,697,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,784 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OCFT. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth $2,952,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth $587,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth $576,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 43.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 298,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 90,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 72.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 46,606 shares during the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OCFT opened at $2.54 on Thursday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $24.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.30.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $164.53 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

