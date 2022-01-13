Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Energizer were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Energizer stock opened at $40.53 on Thursday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

