Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.85 Million Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,940,000 after purchasing an additional 220,331 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,011,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,829,000 after buying an additional 157,341 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 660,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,040,000 after buying an additional 89,270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,044,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,214,000 after buying an additional 86,849 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 429.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after buying an additional 85,811 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 8,208 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total value of $1,139,024.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 5,994 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $453,266.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,837 shares of company stock worth $15,102,418. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $62.97 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $62.31 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average is $107.01.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

