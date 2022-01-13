Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.36 Million Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company cut NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.83.

Shares of NWE opened at $56.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.34. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.