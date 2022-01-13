Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,076 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 369,095 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMBF opened at $109.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.80. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $111.42.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UMBF. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $215,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,787 shares of company stock valued at $712,346. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

