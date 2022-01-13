Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,925 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 31,305 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DDD. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 88.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 143.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 172.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 26.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $90,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,726 shares of company stock worth $561,472 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

NYSE DDD opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.14. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $17.47 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.