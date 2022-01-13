Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target to $45.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut Big Lots from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Big Lots from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.22.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Big Lots by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 172,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,494,000 after acquiring an additional 119,085 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 279,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 106,277 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,951,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

