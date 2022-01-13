Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $192.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.

COF stock opened at $158.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $99.82 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.71 and a 200 day moving average of $158.32.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,967,000 after purchasing an additional 931,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $97,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

