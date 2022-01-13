Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $192.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.
COF stock opened at $158.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $99.82 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.71 and a 200 day moving average of $158.32.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,967,000 after purchasing an additional 931,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $97,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
