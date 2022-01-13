Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $235.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.82.
Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $226.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a 12-month low of $177.73 and a 12-month high of $232.64.
In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 96.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
About CME Group
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
