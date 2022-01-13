Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $235.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.82.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $226.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a 12-month low of $177.73 and a 12-month high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 96.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.