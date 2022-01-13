Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 4,400 by Credit Suisse Group

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 4,400 ($59.73) price objective from Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($63.12) price target on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($59.05) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($59.73) to GBX 4,770 ($64.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($58.37) to GBX 4,470 ($60.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,900 ($52.94) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,030 ($54.70).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,771 ($51.19) on Tuesday. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,805.28 ($38.08) and a one year high of GBX 4,364.10 ($59.24). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,906.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,657.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.28.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,938 ($53.45) per share, for a total transaction of £8,269.80 ($11,225.46). In the last quarter, insiders bought 643 shares of company stock worth $2,478,436.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

