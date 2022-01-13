DIC Asset (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Trading Down 0.3%

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $17.14. Approximately 187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58.

About DIC Asset (OTCMKTS:DDCCF)

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

