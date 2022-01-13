Digitex Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Digitex coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $166,631.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitex has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitex alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00058173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.