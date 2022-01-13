dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) Shares Bought by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DMYQ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the third quarter valued at about $1,148,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the third quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the third quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV by 43.2% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 578,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 174,492 shares during the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DMYQ. Northland Securities started coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of DMYQ stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

